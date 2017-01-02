2016 was the best yet for the North American box office

Disney's ‘Finding Dory’ was a smash hit last year. ― Screengrab from Disney videoLOS ANGELES, Jan 2 ― 2016 was the highest-earning year in movie history in the US and Canada, according to new figures.

The North American box office made a record-breaking USUS$11.4 billion (RM51.14 billion) over the course of the year, reports box office analyst ComScore.

The company’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian credited the “incredibly diverse selection of films from every genre and of every size and scope from all the studios” for the boost. Disney scored the top three movies of the year, delighting audiences with new instalments of its Star Wars and Captain America franchises, as well as the smash hit Finding Dory.

The top 10 highest-grossing films at the North American box office for the year 2016 are:

1. Finding Dory - Disney - US$486.2 million

2. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Disney - US$408.2 million

3. Captain America: Civil War - Disney - US$408.1 million

4. The Secret Life of Pets - Universal - US$368.4 million

5. The Jungle Book - Disney - US$364 million

6. Deadpool - 20th Century Fox - US$363 million

7. Zootopia - Disney - US$341.2 million

8. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice - Warner Bros. - US$333 million

9. Suicide Squad - Warner Bros. - US$325.1 million

10. Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Disney - US$284.7 million ― AFP-Relaxnews