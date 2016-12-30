2016 gets the horror movie treatment it deserves (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 30 — For many, 2016 will be remembered as a perfectly good year turned sour no thanks to the passing of some of our favourite celebrities.

Then there is the mess that is Donald Trump’s appointment as president of the United States. Someone pass us a stiff drink indeed.

Friend Dog Studios’ take on the yearlong downer as a horror film trailer is pretty nifty, with the clip calling out Brexit, Trump, Samsung’s exploding Galaxy Note 7 and even the mannequin challenge.

It also pays homage to the likes of Harambe, Prince, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali, Carrie Fisher and George Michael.

Job well done, you guys. Is that you, 2016?