1960s John le Carre spy novel coming to BBC and AMC

Monday January 16, 2017
06:58 PM GMT+8

British author John Le Carre. — AFP picBritish author John Le Carre. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ― The team behind the Golden Globe award-winning series The Night Manager is reuniting to produce another John le Carre espionage novel, The Spy Who Came in From the Cold, for TV.

Set in 1962 at the height of the Cold War, the story revolves around the battle between a hard-drinking British intelligence officer and an East German counter-intelligence operative, reports Variety.

The series will be produced jointly by AMC and the BBC and will be adapted by the Oscar-winning writer Slumdog Millionaire screenwriter Simon Beaufoy.

Spy was also previously adapted as a film starring Richard Burton, Claire Bloom and Oskar Werner. ― AFP-Relaxnews

