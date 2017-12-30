18 of 2018’s biggest movies: Part 1

The ‘Black Panther’ film is one of 2018’s most anticipated releases. — Picture courtesy of DisneyLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — Mark your calendars with the release dates of this clutch of well-anticipated movies, including Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time, Ready Player One, Deadpool 2 and The Avengers: Infinity War

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

January 26, 2018

Dylan O’Brien returns to take his young crew inside a dangerous labyrinthine metropolis in this trilogy closer.

The 15:17 to Paris

February 9, 2018

Clint Eastwood’s retelling of the true story of an anti-terrorist intervention upon a high-speed train to the French capital, starring the incident’s three heroes as themselves.

Black Panther

February 16, 2018

The super-powered king of Wakanda, introduced in Captain America: Civil War, returns to his homeland to see off a rival for his throne, deciding the fate of the world in the process.

Annihilation

February 23, 2018

Starring Nathalie Portman as a biologist on a rescue mission into a wildly overgrown forest that hides wondrous and fearsome forms of life. The second movie from Ex Machina director Alex Garland.

A Wrinkle in Time

March 9, 2018

Ava DuVernay directs a stellar cast in this version of Madeleine L’Engle’s children’s fiction classic.

Ready Player One

March 30, 2018

Iconic tribute or calculated nostalgia-bomb mixing 1980s memorabilia with a sci-fi virtual reality Easter egg hunt. Directed by Steven Spielberg.

The Avengers: Infinity War

May 4, 2018

Iron Man and Captain America must reunite their respective teams, with a little help from the Guardians of the Galaxy, to save the world from the mighty Thanos.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

May 25, 2018

Prequel adventure with Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of the buccaneering Han Solo, and completed by director Ron Howard after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller departed late on.

Deadpool 2

June 1, 2018

Irreverent humor and gut-punching superhero action with Ryan Reynolds as the title character, and Josh Brolin in the first of four appearances as military mutant Cable. David Leitch of John Wick directs.