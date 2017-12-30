18 of 2018’s biggest movies: Part 1

LOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — Mark your calendars with the release dates of this clutch of well-anticipated movies, including Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time, Ready Player One, Deadpool 2 and The Avengers: Infinity War
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
January 26, 2018
Dylan O’Brien returns to take his young crew inside a dangerous labyrinthine metropolis in this trilogy closer.
The 15:17 to Paris
February 9, 2018
Clint Eastwood’s retelling of the true story of an anti-terrorist intervention upon a high-speed train to the French capital, starring the incident’s three heroes as themselves.
Black Panther
February 16, 2018
The super-powered king of Wakanda, introduced in Captain America: Civil War, returns to his homeland to see off a rival for his throne, deciding the fate of the world in the process.
Annihilation
February 23, 2018
Starring Nathalie Portman as a biologist on a rescue mission into a wildly overgrown forest that hides wondrous and fearsome forms of life. The second movie from Ex Machina director Alex Garland.
A Wrinkle in Time
March 9, 2018
Ava DuVernay directs a stellar cast in this version of Madeleine L’Engle’s children’s fiction classic.
Ready Player One
March 30, 2018
Iconic tribute or calculated nostalgia-bomb mixing 1980s memorabilia with a sci-fi virtual reality Easter egg hunt. Directed by Steven Spielberg.
The Avengers: Infinity War
May 4, 2018
Iron Man and Captain America must reunite their respective teams, with a little help from the Guardians of the Galaxy, to save the world from the mighty Thanos.
Solo: A Star Wars Story
May 25, 2018
Prequel adventure with Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of the buccaneering Han Solo, and completed by director Ron Howard after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller departed late on.
Deadpool 2
June 1, 2018
Irreverent humor and gut-punching superhero action with Ryan Reynolds as the title character, and Josh Brolin in the first of four appearances as military mutant Cable. David Leitch of John Wick directs.