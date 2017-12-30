Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

18 of 2018’s biggest movies: Part 1

Saturday December 30, 2017
01:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Murray to make long-awaited return to ATP Tour in BrisbaneMurray to make long-awaited return to ATP Tour in Brisbane

83-year-old Melbourne SUV rampage victim dies from injuries83-year-old Melbourne SUV rampage victim dies from injuries

Kelantan still committed to implement hudud, MB saysKelantan still committed to implement hudud, MB says

The Edit: Highly strung Italian regions cheesed off over mozzarellaThe Edit: Highly strung Italian regions cheesed off over mozzarella

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The ‘Black Panther’ film is one of 2018’s most anticipated releases. — Picture courtesy of DisneyThe ‘Black Panther’ film is one of 2018’s most anticipated releases. — Picture courtesy of DisneyLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — Mark your calendars with the release dates of this clutch of well-anticipated movies, including Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time, Ready Player One, Deadpool 2 and The Avengers: Infinity War

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

January 26, 2018

Dylan O’Brien returns to take his young crew inside a dangerous labyrinthine metropolis in this trilogy closer.

The 15:17 to Paris

February 9, 2018

Clint Eastwood’s retelling of the true story of an anti-terrorist intervention upon a high-speed train to the French capital, starring the incident’s three heroes as themselves.

Black Panther

February 16, 2018

The super-powered king of Wakanda, introduced in Captain America: Civil War, returns to his homeland to see off a rival for his throne, deciding the fate of the world in the process.

Annihilation

February 23, 2018

Starring Nathalie Portman as a biologist on a rescue mission into a wildly overgrown forest that hides wondrous and fearsome forms of life. The second movie from Ex Machina director Alex Garland.

A Wrinkle in Time

March 9, 2018

Ava DuVernay directs a stellar cast in this version of Madeleine L’Engle’s children’s fiction classic.

Ready Player One

March 30, 2018

Iconic tribute or calculated nostalgia-bomb mixing 1980s memorabilia with a sci-fi virtual reality Easter egg hunt. Directed by Steven Spielberg.

The Avengers: Infinity War

May 4, 2018

Iron Man and Captain America must reunite their respective teams, with a little help from the Guardians of the Galaxy, to save the world from the mighty Thanos.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

May 25, 2018

Prequel adventure with Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of the buccaneering Han Solo, and completed by director Ron Howard after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller departed late on.

Deadpool 2

June 1, 2018

Irreverent humor and gut-punching superhero action with Ryan Reynolds as the title character, and Josh Brolin in the first of four appearances as military mutant Cable. David Leitch of John Wick directs.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline