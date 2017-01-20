10 TV series in the works for the 2017/2018 season

Reboots, spin-offs, superheroes, spies and conspiracies could be coming to screens in new shows currently in the works for the upcoming TV season. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — US TV networks are already working on their forthcoming schedules, which roll out from September 2017. Reboots, spin-offs, superheroes, spies and conspiracies could be coming to screens in new shows currently in the works for the upcoming TV season. Here’s a look at 10 new series currently in the pipeline.

Magnum

ABC is developing a sequel series based on Magnum, P.I. Instead of following Thomas Magnum, the private investigator made famous by Tom Selleck, cases in the new show will be investigated by his daughter Lily. The reboot will reportedly keep the idyllic Hawaiian location and the same mix of comedy and action that sealed the success of the original 1980s series.

Control

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy — the duo behind the hit series Westworld — have a new fantasy series in the works for Fox. The show follows a group of New-Yorkers who have all undergone an unorthodox treatment for their anxiety, carried out by a secretive and all-powerful group.

A currently untitled project from Marc Cherry

The Desperate Housewives creator could reteam with ABC if the network runs his new series, which is as yet untitled. The show focuses on a small town in Kentucky called Oxblood, which is turned upside-down when a suspected act of terrorism occurs at the July 4 parade. The FBI sends an arrogant agent to investigate the case, who is forced to work with the local sheriff. What he discovers is far beyond anything he could have imagined.

Sheldon

Almost 10 years after its launch, The Big Bang Theory is getting a spin-off based on the series’ most popular character, Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons. Since 2007, this physics buff with an impressively high IQ, but who struggles with social interactions, has been a key factor in the success of the CBS show. The spin-off focuses on the character’s younger years growing up in Texas in a family who’s members are nothing like him.

Will & Grace

NBC is hoping to revive its hit comedy from the noughties, which starred Debra Missing and Eric McCormick. The series, which ended more than 10 years ago, followed the adventures of two friends and roommates in New York — a gay attorney and an interior designer — both looking for love.

How I Met Your Father

CBS could be interested in How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother, axed by the network in 2014, but told from a female point of view. Penned by the writers of This Is Us, the show sees a woman telling her children the story of how she met their father through a series of flashbacks.

The Good Doctor

Known for creating House — one of the standout medical shows of recent years — David Shore is currently working on a new hospital-based drama about a doctor like no other. Destined for the ABC network, The Good Doctor follows a brilliant surgeon with savant syndrome.

Unit Zero

Toni Collette (United States of Tara) takes the lead in this drama in the works at ABC. The show is about a single mother working for the CIA. This brilliant engineer heads a team of rookie spies who are thrust out into the field.

Charmed

CW hopes to relaunch its noughties series by shifting the plot to 1976. The Halliwell sisters, played by Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, will be replaced by a new line-up of witches. The cast is yet to be announced.

The Inhumans

Marvel has another small-screen venture in store for the upcoming season. Mutant humans with various superpowers will be the stars of a new show coming to ABC this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews