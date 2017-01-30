Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 10:53 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

10 amazing Disney Pixar hidden details you might have missed (VIDEO)

Monday January 30, 2017
09:30 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Cycling will be the next yoga, says Steph NiemanThe Edit: Cycling will be the next yoga, says Steph Nieman

Muslim ban: Canada offers temporary residency to travelersMuslim ban: Canada offers temporary residency to travelers

The Edit: ‘Veep’, ‘Moonlight’ take early wins at SAG awardsThe Edit: ‘Veep’, ‘Moonlight’ take early wins at SAG awards

The Edit: The Durham Hotel — A boutique property with a retro vibeThe Edit: The Durham Hotel — A boutique property with a retro vibe

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Since their first film, Toy Story, Disney Pixar has been amazing audiences and has continued this for over 20 years but entertainment is only one factor from the Pixar Universe. The talented filmmakers at Pixar enjoy sneaking in hidden secrets and inside jokes in each one of their films.

You need to live and breathe Pixar films to know all 10 of these because we are not going to be counting easy secrets like the Pizza Planet Truck or A113 cameos.

Here is Screen Rant’s list of 10 secrets about the Disney Pixar universe that will blow your mind.Image from the YouTube video on 10 Disney Pixar universe secrets.Image from the YouTube video on 10 Disney Pixar universe secrets.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline