Zadie Smith, Michael Chabon among NBCC finalists

NEW YORK, Jan 19 — The 2016 finalists for the US’s National Book Critics’ Circle awards have been announced, with Zadie Smith, Ann Patchett and Michael Chabon among fiction finalists and Margaret Atwood set to receive a lifetime achievement award.
Organizers revealed 30 finalists across six categories — autobiography, biography, criticism, fiction, nonfiction, and poetry — ahead of the award ceremony on March 16 in New York.
Fiction finalists, who also include Louise Erdrich and Adam Haslett, are as follows:
Michael Chabon, Moonglow
Louise Erdrich, LaRose
Adam Haslett, Imagine Me Gone
Ann Patchett, Commonwealth
Zadie Smith, Swing Time
Margaret Atwood, meanwhile, has been chosen to receive the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award.
A full list of shortlisted books can be found at www.bookcritics.org. — AFP-Relaxnews