Virginie Despentes, Han Kang among Man Booker International longlistees

LONDON, March 14 — The Man Booker International Prize has revealed its 13-strong 2018 longlist, recognising translated fiction from around the world.
The prize is awarded every year for a work — either a novel or a short-story collection — that appears in English translation and is published in the UK.
The 2018 longlist includes authors from France, Spain, Iraq, South Korea, Taiwan and Argentina, with two past winners — Han Kang (2016) and László Krasznahorkai (2015) — among them.
The full list, including author, country of origin, translator and title, is as follows:
• Laurent Binet (France), Sam Taylor, The 7th Function of Language
• Javier Cercas (Spain), Frank Wynne, The Impostor
• Virginie Despentes (France), Frank Wynne, Vernon Subutex 1
• Jenny Erpenbeck (Germany), Susan Bernofsky, Go, Went, Gone
• Han Kang (South Korea), Deborah Smith, The White Book
• Ariana Harwicz (Argentina), Sarah Moses & Carolina Orloff, Die, My Love
• László Krasznahorkai (Hungary), John Batki, Ottilie Mulzet & George Szirtes, The World Goes On
• Antonio Muñoz Molina (Spain), Camilo A. Ramirez, Like a Fading Shadow
• Christoph Ransmayr (Austria), Simon Pare, The Flying Mountain
• Ahmed Saadawi (Iraq), Jonathan Wright, Frankenstein in Baghdad
• Olga Tokarczuk (Poland), Jennifer Croft, Flights
• Wu Ming-Yi (Taiwan), Darryl Sterk, The Stolen Bicycle
• Gabriela Ybarra (Spain), Natasha Wimmer, The Dinner Guest
A shortlist will be announced on April 12, followed by a winner announcement on May 22, with the £50,000 (RM272,290) prize divided between author and translator. Last year, David Grossman’s A Horse Walks into a Bar, translated from Hebrew by Jessica Cohen, took the prestigious prize. — AFP-Relaxnews