Virginie Despentes, Han Kang among Man Booker International longlistees

LONDON, March 14 — The Man Booker International Prize has revealed its 13-strong 2018 longlist, recognising translated fiction from around the world.

The prize is awarded every year for a work — either a novel or a short-story collection — that appears in English translation and is published in the UK.

The 2018 longlist includes authors from France, Spain, Iraq, South Korea, Taiwan and Argentina, with two past winners — Han Kang (2016) and László Krasznahorkai (2015) — among them.

The English translation of Virginie Despentes' 'Vernon Subutex 1' is among 13 Man Booker International longlistees. — Handout via AFPThe full list, including author, country of origin, translator and title, is as follows:

• Laurent Binet (France), Sam Taylor, The 7th Function of Language

• Javier Cercas (Spain), Frank Wynne, The Impostor

• Virginie Despentes (France), Frank Wynne, Vernon Subutex 1

• Jenny Erpenbeck (Germany), Susan Bernofsky, Go, Went, Gone

• Han Kang (South Korea), Deborah Smith, The White Book

• Ariana Harwicz (Argentina), Sarah Moses & Carolina Orloff, Die, My Love

• László Krasznahorkai (Hungary), John Batki, Ottilie Mulzet & George Szirtes, The World Goes On

• Antonio Muñoz Molina (Spain), Camilo A. Ramirez, Like a Fading Shadow

• Christoph Ransmayr (Austria), Simon Pare, The Flying Mountain

• Ahmed Saadawi (Iraq), Jonathan Wright, Frankenstein in Baghdad

• Olga Tokarczuk (Poland), Jennifer Croft, Flights

• Wu Ming-Yi (Taiwan), Darryl Sterk, The Stolen Bicycle

• Gabriela Ybarra (Spain), Natasha Wimmer, The Dinner Guest

A shortlist will be announced on April 12, followed by a winner announcement on May 22, with the £50,000 (RM272,290) prize divided between author and translator. Last year, David Grossman’s A Horse Walks into a Bar, translated from Hebrew by Jessica Cohen, took the prestigious prize. — AFP-Relaxnews