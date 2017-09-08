US Postal Service honours children’s book ‘The Snowy Day’

‘The Snowy Day’ stamps from the US Post Office. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 8 ― The US Postal Service is issuing a new set of four stamps devoted to children's book The Snowy Day, featuring main character Peter and his iconic red snowsuit.

Written in 1962 by American author and illustrator Ezra Jack Keats, The Snowy Day was notable for giving a central role to an African-American child ― one of the country's first prominent picture books of the 20th century to do so.

Following Peter as he explores his neighbourhood on a snowy day, the book has become a beloved classic and in 2016 was turned into an animated holiday special for Amazon Prime, narrated by Laurence Fishburne and featuring an original song by Boyz II Men.

The book is now in the spotlight once again as the USPS plans to issue a 20-stamp booklet consisting of four new stamps depicting the young Peter making a snowball, sliding down a hill of snow, making a snow angel and leaving footprints in the snow.

The stamps will be issued on October 4 and are available for pre-order now. A public dedication ceremony will be held at the central branch of the Brooklyn Public Library on the day of their release. ― AFP-Relaxnews