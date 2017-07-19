Two new Harry Potter books set for release later this year

Two new Harry Potter tomes are set to be unleashed later this year to mark the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the series 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'. — AFP pic NEW YORK, July 19 — Two new Harry Potter tomes are set to be unleashed later this year to mark the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The news, which is set to send the franchise’s fans into a flurry, was relayed by independent publishing house Bloomsbury — for which the series continues to be a best-seller — with the books reportedly slated for debut in October, in tandem with a Harry Potter exhibition at the British Library.

While the tomes will not contain new stories about the original Harry Potter characters, and are not written by the series creator J.K Rowling, they will explore the magical world of wizardry and feed into the famous franchise universe.

The first title — Harry Potter: A History of Magic, The Book of the Exhibition — will cover the subjects studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while the second tome — Harry Potter, A Journey Through a History of Magic — will delve into the history of magic, from alchemy to unicorns, ancient witchcraft to Harry’s Hogwarts.

The books join a smorgasbord of experiences launching for Harry Potter fans, including the Warner Brothers Studio Tour, the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and of course, Universal Studio’s massive Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Florida (via Business Insider). — AFP-Relaxnews