Two new children’s books to mark Roald Dahl Day (VIDEO)

LONDON, Sept 8 — September 13 is Roald Dahl Day, the annual birthday celebration for the late children’s author, and this year two new books for young readers are being released to mark the day.

Billy and the Minpins

The new edition of ‘Billy and the Minpins’ features illustrations by Quentin Blake. — Handout via AFPOut yesterday was Billy and the Minpins, a new edition of Dahl’s final children’s book, which first published in 1991 as The Minpins (it’s been re-titled to reflect the author’s original name for the book).

The new edition features illustrations by Quentin Blake, who collaborated with the author on a number of books, including Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The BFG.

In the book, Billy, warned by his mother never to go beyond the garden gate, does just that and winds up meeting the Minpins, tiny tree-dwellers who live in fear of the terrible Gruncher.

My Golden Ticket

Wonderbly, maker of personalised books for kids, has collaborated with the Roald Dahl Estate on a book exploring Willa Wonka’s factory. On the order page for My Golden Ticket: A Journey into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, customers provide the child’s first and last name and gender and are sent a book with illustrations of a personalised Wonka candy bar and their own Oompa Loompa song.

The 36-40-page book (depending on the length of the child’s name) is otherwise filled with flyers and wrappers from Wonka inventions.

Roald Dahl was born on September 13, 1916 in Cardiff, Wales, and died in 1990; last year’s Roald Dahl Day marked the centenary of his birth. — AFP-Relaxnews