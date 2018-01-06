Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Read

Twitter’s funniest reactions to ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the White House’

Saturday January 6, 2018
05:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Superb Kyrgios beats Dimitrov in Brisbane InternationalSuperb Kyrgios beats Dimitrov in Brisbane International

Hundreds join gotong-royong to clean Ipoh flat-turned-dump siteHundreds join gotong-royong to clean Ipoh flat-turned-dump site

Tillerson stands by Trump as book casts mental health doubtsTillerson stands by Trump as book casts mental health doubts

The Edit: Thousands of Mexicans polish off massive king cakeThe Edit: Thousands of Mexicans polish off massive king cake

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Copies of the book ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ by author Michael Wolff are seen at the Book Culture book store in New York January 6, 2018. ― Reuters picCopies of the book ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ by author Michael Wolff are seen at the Book Culture book store in New York January 6, 2018. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 6 —Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the White House is selling out in bookstores and winning not just the top spot on Amazon, but is a hot topic in the news and of course, Twitter.

Here’s some of the funniest Tweets in response to the book’s publication.

Comedian Paul F Tompkin had this to say about the book:

 

Talk show Stephen Colbert also weighed in.

 

John Leguizamo couldn't resist a barb.

 

Paula Poundstone wistfully wished Donald Trump hated her book.

Well, it looks like that getting Trump's attention could make you a decent amount of money, if you know how to use it that is.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline