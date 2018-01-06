Twitter’s funniest reactions to ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the White House’

Copies of the book ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ by author Michael Wolff are seen at the Book Culture book store in New York January 6, 2018. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 6 —Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the White House is selling out in bookstores and winning not just the top spot on Amazon, but is a hot topic in the news and of course, Twitter.

Here’s some of the funniest Tweets in response to the book’s publication.

Comedian Paul F Tompkin had this to say about the book:

I am skeptical about this Fire & Fury book— so ALL OF A SUDDEN we’re supposed to believe Donald Trump is a sub-literate weirdo that no one respects or likes? I feel like we would have seen SOME evidence of this before now. — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) January 6, 2018

Talk show Stephen Colbert also weighed in.

One of the most surprising parts of "Fire and Fury" is how Donald Trump accidentally started a national book club. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 6, 2018

John Leguizamo couldn't resist a barb.

Trump is really mad about Michael Wolff's book. I wonder who read it to him. — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 6, 2018

Paula Poundstone wistfully wished Donald Trump hated her book.

I wish Trump would hate my book. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) January 6, 2018

Well, it looks like that getting Trump's attention could make you a decent amount of money, if you know how to use it that is.