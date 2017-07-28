‘The Commuter Pig Keeper’ named the year’s Oddest Book Title

The cover for Michaela Giles' ‘The Commuter Pig Keeper’. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 28 — A public vote has determined Michaela Giles’ The Commuter Pig Keeper: A Comprehensive Guide to Keeping Pigs when Time is your Most Precious Commodity as the winner of the Diagram Prize for Oddest Book Title of the Year.

Organised by book industry publication The Bookseller, the prize is now in its 39th edition, having been conceived in 1978 as an antidote to boredom at the Frankfurt Book Fair, according to organisers. In the inaugural edition, it was Proceedings of the Second International Workshop on Nude Mice that earned the distinction.

This year, a public vote placed The Commuter Pig Keeper on top with 40 per cent of the vote, followed by Renniks Australian Pre-Decimal & Decimal Coin Errors, Nipples on my Knee by Graham and Debra Robertson, An Ape’s View of Human Evolution by Peter Andrews and Love Your Lady Landscape: Trust Your Gut, Care for ‘Down There’ and Reclaim Your Fierce and Feminine SHE by Lisa Lister.

The Bookseller’s Horace Bent, administrator of the prize since 1982, called the top title a “classic” win, noting it “reflects Diagram voters’ long-held love-bordering on unhealthy obsession-of titles with farming or animal husbandry themes.” — AFP-Relaxnews