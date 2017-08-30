Terry Pratchett gets his wish: Unpublished works crushed by steamroller

Pratchett died in March 2015 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. — AFP picLONDON, Aug 30 — Before his death, fantasy novelist Terry Pratchett had asked that his unfinished work “be put in the middle of a road… for a steamroller to steamroll over them all”.

It looks like the Discworld author got his wish on Friday.

According to The Guardian, Rob Wilkins, who manages the Pratchett estate, arranged for Pratchett’s hard drive to be crushed by a vintage John Fowler & Co steamroller named Lord Jericho at the Great Dorset Steam Fair, ahead of the opening of a new exhibition about the author’s life and work.

Wilkins tweeted from an official Twitter account that he was “about to fulfil my obligation to Terry”,

As evidence, he also shared two pictures of a computer hard drive: one intact and another showing it in pieces.

Pratchett died in March 2015 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

After his death, author Neil Gaiman told The Times that Pratchett had wanted “whatever he was working on at the time of his death to be taken out along with his computers, to be put in the middle of a road and for a steamroller to steamroll over them all”.