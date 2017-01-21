Stephenie Meyer shares ‘The Chemist’ alternate epilogue

NEW YORK, Jan 21 ― Twilight author Stephenie Meyer has just released the “first” epilogue for her latest book, The Chemist, which was published in November.
The Chemist, about an ex-agent on the run from her former employers, ends with an epilogue that Meyer said in a November interview was the second one she wrote for the book. The first, she said, featured a “Super Mega Happy Ending.”
“And I guess it was a little too happy and so it bumped some people and they were like ‘This is just too sweet.’ So then I wrote one that had a little distance,” she said of the version that made it into the book.
The original epilogue is now available for download on Meyer’s website. ― AFP-Relaxnews