Stephenie Meyer shares 'The Chemist' alternate epilogue

Stephenie Meyer's ‘The Chemist’ was released in November. ― All rights reservedStephenie Meyer's ‘The Chemist’ was released in November. ― All rights reservedNEW YORK, Jan 21 ― Twilight author Stephenie Meyer has just released the “first” epilogue for her latest book, The Chemist, which was published in November.

The Chemist, about an ex-agent on the run from her former employers, ends with an epilogue that Meyer said in a November interview was the second one she wrote for the book. The first, she said, featured a “Super Mega Happy Ending.”

“And I guess it was a little too happy and so it bumped some people and they were like ‘This is just too sweet.’ So then I wrote one that had a little distance,” she said of the version that made it into the book.

The original epilogue is now available for download on Meyer’s website. ― AFP-Relaxnews 

