Stephen King’s 70th birthday: A month of celebrations and releases

‘Sleeping Beauties’ by Stephen King and Owen King is out on September 26. — Scribner handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsLONDON, Aug 27 — The master of horror Stephen King turns 70 next month, and over the course of the month the author will release a new book, be feted with film screenings in London, and see the latest adaptations of his prolific work hit the screen.

King will celebrate his birthday on September 21, but the British Film Institute is planning a celebration that kicks off on the first of the month.

From September 1 - October 3, the BFI's "Stephen King on Screen" programme will screen selected film and TV adaptations of the author's work.

In addition to screenings of classics such as Stand by Me and The Shawshank Redemption, the programme will include IMAX presentations of Carrie and The Shining as well as a special birthday-weekend programme (September 21-23) featuring a film quiz and other activities.

Find details (and see a list of the author's favorite films) at: whatson.bfi.org.uk

On September 8 in the US (and throughout the month elsewhere), the movie IT, based on King's 1986 novel, will hit the screen. Previously adapted into a 1990 miniseries, the novel tells the story of an evil creature preying on the children of Derry, Maine, and the seven adults who return to stop it.

The film version will focus on those seven adults when they are still children being terrorised by the creature. Directed by Andrés Muschietti, it stars Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise.

Watch a trailer: youtu.be/xKJmEC5ieOk

Five days before his birthday, King will release his book Sleeping Beauties, a collaboration with his son, Owen King. Set in a small town that is home to a women's prison, the story imagines a future in which women become shrouded in gauze when they fall asleep, becoming violent if disturbed — all except one woman, the mysterious Evie.

The book is out September 26, the same day the author is set to launch a sold-out book tour of North American that runs into October.

Read an excerpt of Sleeping Beauties: www.stephenking.com/p/sleeping-beauties/#s109

Before the month is out, Netflix will release its adaptation of King's 1992 novel Gerald's Game.

Starring Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood, it will tell the story of a woman who, after accidentally killing her husband during a sex game in a remote cabin, must confront her own demons.

Gerald's Game will hit Netflix on September 29. — AFP-Relaxnews