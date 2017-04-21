Starbucks eye establishment of community libraries in Malaysia

Starbucks invites customers to contribute by dropping off their reading materials into book collection baskets placed in 93 Starbucks stores across Malaysia. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Starbucks Malaysia is focusing to establish six community libraries in several states under a community service project themed ‘Make A Difference, Donate A Book’.

In a statement today, the company said the first three were being set up in Pahang, Selangor and Sarawak this month, while another three were in Sabah, Perak and Johor in May.

To support this cause, Starbucks invites customers to contribute by dropping off their reading materials into book collection baskets placed in 93 Starbucks stores across Malaysia.

Insertion notes are readily available at the collection baskets for customers to leave positive massages when they drop off the books.

“Our stores allow partners (employees) and customers to connect, provide a helping hand and create meaningful opportunities that can strengthen individuals and communities,” said Salleharon Ahmad, Starbucks Malaysia and Brunei’s senior manager of public affairs and digital strategy.

One of the first beneficiaries of the initiative were residents of Kampung Parit Serong in Kuala Selangor who recently received over 1,500 books with family-friendly titles spanning genres such as hobby and interest, nature, fitness and health as well revision books. ― Bernama