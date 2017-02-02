Singapore literature given a boost with new campaign

More than 30 publishers, booksellers, distributors and non-profit entities here have come together to organise the inaugural #BuySingLit campaign, with the aim to promote Singapore literature. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Feb 2 — Singapore writers have been clinching book deals and winning awards overseas. But on our own shores, publishers and bookstore owners say that more needs be done so that the works of writers here are more visible, and thus better appreciated.

To that end, more than 30 publishers, booksellers, distributors and non-profit entities here have come together to organise the inaugural #BuySingLit campaign. With the aim to promote local literature. The campaign — with the catchphrase “Buy Local, Read Our World” — is on from February 24-27, and hopes to encourage more Singaporeans and Singapore residents to pick up and buy books by Singaporean writers.

“When we say there is no readership, it’s on us (publishers and bookstores),” said Kenny Leck, founder of independent local bookshop BooksActually and its publishing arm Math Paper Press.

He added that publishers or bookstores need to push things out in different ways, even in ways that might not work. “And even if that one particular marketing campaign doesn’t work, it’s a learning curve and you try again.”

Programmes over the three-day campaign will comprise family-friendly fare — like exploring fossils and dinosaurs at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum with the authors of Singapore children’s books such as Fossil Finders and the Ryan & Rex book series — to offerings such as afternoon tea with pioneering writer Catherine Lim at the Singapore Cricket Club. There are also events that will celebrate Chinese, Malay and Tamil literature.

This industry-led initiative is supported by the National Arts Council, and is backed by household names such as MPH Bookstores, as well as publishers like Epigram Books and Landmark Books.

According to the 2015 National Literary Reading and Writing Survey, only four out of 10 Singaporeans read a literary title in the past 12 months and only one out of four people surveyed had read Singapore literature.

Goh Eck Kheng, English Language publisher of Landmark Books admitted that this is a sad situation.

“It’s not that publishers, and distributers and authors as well as media have not been making effort to give exposure to Singapore literature, we all have,” he said. “(But) very rarely do we have the entire book trade working together and being passionate about promoting local literature,” he added.

Leck shared how he hopes to engage more people to get interested in Singapore Literature through the programmes he is running as part of the campaign. Typically, Leck thinks outside of the box in presentation of the written word.

SingLit Stitch, for instance, an exhibition at BooksActually, will comprise 15 works of embroidery by local artist Jamie Teo. Those pieces are set to feature quotes from various Singapore authors’ works.

“Jamie Teo is an arts management student at LaSalle and she has a fairly strong Instagram following,” said Leck. He hopes to bank on Teo’s talents and following so that those quotes are “reposted and shared like crazy”.

Leck is also organising the Buy SingLit Festival, running from February 25-27, from 10am to 7pm at Gillman Barracks Block 7. He promises that visitors can expect the characteristic BooksActually aesthetic and feel when browsing.

“We are hoping to get as many authors and publishers to have a booth. Optimistically, I’m aiming for a visitorship of about 5,000,” he said.

“We are also involving some of the tenants in the area — Red Baron will be the F&B partner, so food will be good, drinks will be good. I’m going to involve (ice cream shop) Creamier and (popular local gallery store) Supermama as well.” — TODAY

* For more information, visit www.buysinglit.sg