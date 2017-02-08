Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 2:18 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Read

Salman Rushdie to bring out new novel on modern-day America

Wednesday February 8, 2017
01:30 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Chong Wei says lost patience with Frost, threatens to quit BAMChong Wei says lost patience with Frost, threatens to quit BAM

Sino-US conflict: Both will end up losers, says China foreign ministerSino-US conflict: Both will end up losers, says China foreign minister

MNCs still optimistic on Malaysia despite ringgit rulesMNCs still optimistic on Malaysia despite ringgit rules

The Edit: Watch the trailer for Netflix’s latest Marvel drama ‘Iron Fist’The Edit: Watch the trailer for Netflix’s latest Marvel drama ‘Iron Fist’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Indian-British novelist Salman Rushdie. — AFP picIndian-British novelist Salman Rushdie. — AFP picLONDON, Feb 8 — Salman Rushdie’s latest novel, entitled The Golden House, follows the life of a young American filmmaker against a backdrop of contemporary US politics.

To be published by Vintage imprint Jonathan Cape, The Golden House will be Rushdie’s 12th novel. The British-Indian writer is most known for his controversial novel The Satanic Verses (1988) and Booker-Prize-winning Midnight’s Children (1981). Rushdie was knighted for his services to literature in 2008.

According to publisher Jonathan Cape, The Golden House is “a “modern-day thriller set against the panorama of American culture and politics since the inauguration of Barack Obama.” Unafraid of tackling current affairs, Rushdie covers subjects such as the rise of the Tea Party, Gamergate and the “insurgence of a ruthlessly ambitious, narcissistic, media-savvy villain sporting make-up and coloured hair.”

The Golden House will be published in September 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline