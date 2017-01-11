Sales for Trump nominee’s book suspended after plagiarism row

Monica Crowley stands in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan December 15, 2016. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 11 — An allegedly plagiarised book written by one of Donald Trump’s political appointees is being withdrawn from sale until the author addresses the accusations, her publisher said yesterday.

The president-elect nominated Monica Crowley, a talk-radio host and Fox News commentator, to a senior communications job with the National Security Council last month.

Since then, her 2012 book What The (Bleep) Just Happened has landed her in hot water, with CNN reporting that some 50 sections were copied — some with minor changes — from news articles, websites, think-tank reports and Wikipedia.

The passages in question are often factual and include figures and economic or historical explanations.

A section on Keynesian economics, for example, appears lifted from a 2009 article published on investopedia.com.

Noting that the book had already “reached the end of its natural sales cycle,” publisher HarperCollins said that it would be removed from sale until the author “has the opportunity to source and revise the material.”

Trump’s team neither confirmed nor denied the accusations, but said in a statement that “any attempt to discredit Monica is nothing more than a politically motivated attack.”

The controversial book aimed to show that the United States economy had been torn apart and its prestige diminished abroad — first and foremost at the hands of President Barack Obama’s administration.

According to the website Politico, Crowley also plagiarised multiple passages in her 2000 Columbia University doctoral dissertation on diplomatic relations between the United States and China. — AFP