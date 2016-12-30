Rishi Kapoor’s tell-all to be released on January 15

The Bollywood veteran memoirs will hit the bookstores on January 15. — Picture via Twitter.com/RishiKapoorMUMBAI, Dec 30 — Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography titled Khullam Khulla will hit the stands on January 15 next year, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

The book’s title has been borrowed from the 64-year-old actor’s famous song Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono.

Talking about the upcoming autobiography, Rishi said that whatever is in the book comes straight from his heart.

“My autobiography — Rishi Kapoor-uncensored! Khullam Khulla releases January 15. This one’s from the heart, my life and times, as I lived it!” he wrote on Twitter alongside the cover of the book. — Bernama