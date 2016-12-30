Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Read

Rishi Kapoor’s tell-all to be released on January 15

Friday December 30, 2016
04:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Bollywood veteran memoirs will hit the bookstores on January 15. — Picture via Twitter.com/RishiKapoorThe Bollywood veteran memoirs will hit the bookstores on January 15. — Picture via Twitter.com/RishiKapoorMUMBAI, Dec 30 — Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography titled Khullam Khulla will hit the stands on January 15 next year, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

The book’s title has been borrowed from the 64-year-old actor’s famous song Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono.

Talking about the upcoming autobiography, Rishi said that whatever is in the book comes straight from his heart.

“My autobiography — Rishi Kapoor-uncensored! Khullam Khulla releases January 15. This one’s from the heart, my life and times, as I lived it!” he wrote on Twitter alongside the cover of the book. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline