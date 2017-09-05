Reviewers weigh in on Salman Rushdie’s latest book

Salman Rushdie's ‘The Golden House’ has received mixed reviews so far. — London Book Fair handoutNEW YORK, Sept 5 — Salman Rushdie, the British-Indian writer who weaves magical realism with historical fiction, was celebrated for Midnight’s Children (1981) and caused controversy with The Satanic Verses (1988). He has a new book out today: his 13th novel, The Golden House.

Rushdie’s The Golden House features a wealthy character with a mysterious past in India, who has re-invented himself as Nero Golden. Arriving in New York’s Greenwich Village on the day of Obama’s inauguration in 2009, he takes up residence in the exclusive ‘Gardens’ with three adult children (Petronius, Lucius Apuleius, Dionysus). The story’s narrator is neighbor René, an aspiring filmmaker, who reports on the four men (“If you want to know the truth of a family, send in a stranger,” noted The Guardian). The novel unfurls up until Obama’s political successor – presented as a “cartoon king and his billion-dollar movie franchise” – takes over. Reviewers had varied opinions about Rushdie’s latest (although everyone evoked The Great Gatsby without fail).

Kirkus Review was wooed: “Rushdie... returns with a topical, razor-sharp portrait of life among the very rich, who are, of course, very different from the rest of us. Where Tom Wolfe’s Bonfire of the Vanities sent up the go-go, me-me Reagan/Bush era, Rushdie’s latest novel captures the existential uncertainties of the anxious Obama years.”

The Globe and Mail was too: “The Golden House shows that, at 70, Rushdie is still a profoundly necessary voice in contemporary literature.”

The Standard was intrigued, but disappointed: “Rushdie writes with a Dickensian exuberance, always full of humour as well as striking scornful, tragic notes... Yet there can be an unhelpful thinness to the characterisation... there are passionate polemical passages, where the René/Rushdie mask appears to slip... The melding of the Goldens’ story with recent American history doesn’t come off as successfully as Rushdie’s best work.”

The Guardian was ambivalent: “Rushdie has rarely had much time for the untwisted realist narrative, and here too he puts his story through contortions... Rushdie has always been an impish myth-manipulator, refusing to accept, as in this novel, that the lives of the emperors can’t be blended with film noir, popular culture and crime caper. On the evidence of The Golden House, he is quite right.

The New York Times had many criticisms, describing it as “wide but shallow,” accusing it of having an “overstuffed plot,” and misrepresenting New York as “if all one knew of it came from back issues of Vanity Fair magazine.” The reviewer continued: “his fiction has grown bombastic and close to unreadable... Each sentence in it is a Cirque du Soleil leap into a net that only he can see… The effect is exhausting…” Nonetheless, the reviewer acknowledged: “There is a reason to consider sticking with all 380 pages... What happens is that, at around its midpoint, Donald Trump puts his head into this novel..… These passages are some of the novel’s best, because you sense the author’s heart is in them.”

The Golden House is out Tuesday from Penguin Random House. — AFP-Relaxnews