René Redzepi wife’s Nadine Levy Redzepi releases own cookbook

'Downtime: Deliciousness at Home' by Nadine Levy Redzepi. — AFP pic PARIS, Sept 19 — Though chef René Redzepi may be the boss in the kitchen, at home it’s wife Nadine Levy Redzepi who’s in charge.

And while it may seem daunting to cook for a man whose restaurant Noma was named the best in the world four times, Redzepi’s wife appears to be no kitchen slouch herself, with a debut cookbook of recipes coming out next month.

In Downtime: Deliciousness at Home, Levy Redzepi shares recipes like porchetta pork belly with truffles, pan-seared pork chops and flank steak with oven-fried garlic potatoes and herbed pan sauce that can be prepared for family and guests.

Her “culinary mantra” gleaned from her chef husband? To use the best possible ingredients and cook using restaurant techniques that can easily be duplicated in the home kitchen.

Levy Redzepi is the latest chef WAG (wives and girlfriends) to release her own cookery title, a career move that lets fans know who really rules the roost at home and feeds the kids when dad is busy building a food and media empire.

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana, for instance, has a series of cookbooks pitched on easy, family recipes, with keywords like “simple”, family”, “homemade” and “honest”.

The wife of French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Korean-American adoptee Marja Vongerichten, was also able to parlay her husband’s fame into her own food career, with the PBS TV series Kimchi Chronicles, a travelogue and food show exploring Korean cuisine.

The cookbook version The Kimchi Chronicles: Korean Cooking for an American Kitchen was published in 2011.

And Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools appears in several YouTube videos for his Family Food Tube channel, sharing recipes for the Oliver family’s fish pie, cookies, smoothies, and crunchy fish fingers.

Downtime hits bookshelves October 24 and retails for US$35 (RM146.55). — AFP-Relaxnews