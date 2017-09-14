Read an extract from Dan Brown’s ‘Origin’

Anticipation is high as the author of the 'Da Vinci Code' prepares to release his Robert Langdon thriller 'Origin'. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 14 ― As readers await Dan Brown’s latest novel, the author’s publisher has shared an extract to tide fans over.

Anticipation is high as the author of the Da Vinci Code prepares to release his Robert Langdon thriller Origin, which follows the Harvard symbologist to the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao for an evening hosted by his friend and former student Edmond Kirsch.



There to witness the unveiling of a discovery that promises to “change the face of science forever,” Langdon finds his life in danger when the orchestrated evening goes wrong. On the run along with the museum’s director, Ambra Vidal, he flees Barcelona in search of a password that will unlock Kirsch’s secret.



The full first chapter is now available to read online, with the book’s release not too far beyond: it is due out internationally on October 3.



Read the extract here. ― AFP-Relaxnews