Putin marks International Women’s Day with poetic flair (VIDEO)

Thursday March 8, 2018
11:33 PM GMT+8

MOSCOW, March 8 — Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the country’s women on International Women’s Day today, finishing his address with a poem.

Putin chose a piece by the Soviet and Russian writer Andrey Dementyev, where the author praises women for their beauty, wit and moral qualities.

The poem also echoed Putin’s words about women’s primary responsibility as mothers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin read a poem by the Soviet and Russian writer Andrey Dementyev on International Women's Day. — AFP pic Russian President Vladimir Putin read a poem by the Soviet and Russian writer Andrey Dementyev on International Women's Day. — AFP pic International Women’s Day was started in the early 1900s by socialist parties campaigning for women’s work rights.

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day was ‘Planet 50-50 by 2030: Step It Up for Gender Equality’. — Reuters

