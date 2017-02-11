Patterson, Fox thriller ‘Never Never’ tops US bestsellers list

File photo of writer James Patterson posing to promote the new movie 'Alex Cross' based on his novel 'Cross' at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles, California, October 6, 2012. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 11 — James Patterson and Candice Fox’s police

thriller “Never Never” topped the US bestsellers list for a third week on Thursday.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. Never Never — 1 Patterson/Fox (Little, Brown, US$28)

2. Right Behind You — Lisa Gardner (Dutton, US$27)

3. The Whistler — 2 John Grisham (Doubleday, US$28.95)

4. The Girl Before — 5 J.P. Delaney (Ballantine, US$27)

5. The Underground Railroad — 3 Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, US$26.95)

6. The Mistress — 4 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, US$28.99)

7. Two by Two — 7 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, US$27)

8. The Chemist — 6 Stephanie Meyer (Little, Brown, US$28)

9. Small Great Things — 10 Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, US$28.99)

10. Cross the Line — 8 James Patterson (Little, Brown, US$29)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. Hillbilly Elegy — 1 J.D. Vance (Harper, US$27.99)

2. Killing the Rising Sun — 3 O’Reilly/Dugard (Holt, US$30)

3. Tools of Titans — 2 Timothy Ferriss (HMH, US$28)

4. Jesus Always — 5 Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, US$15.99)

5. Three Days in January — 4 Bret Baier (Morrow, US$28.99)

6. The Magnolia Story — 6 Gaines/Gaines (W, US$26.99)

7. Nothing to Prove — Jennie Allen (WaterBrook, US$22.99)

8. Atlas Obscura — 7 Foer/Thuras/Morton (Workman, US$35)

9. Food, Health, and Happiness — 8 Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, US$35)

10. The Book of Joy — 11 Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery, US$26). — Reuters