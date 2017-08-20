On the radar: Science-fiction and fantasy novels landing in September

'Sleeping Beauties' by Stephen King and Owen King. — Scribner handout picNEW YORK, August 20 — With vacations coming to an end, and the back-to-work/school period looming, it's time to immerse ourselves in the otherworlds of September's upcoming sci-fi and fantasy book releases, including the anticipated debut by Annalee Newitz and the first Stephen King/Owen King father-son collaboration.

Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Captain Phasma by Delilah S. Dawson and Marco Checchetto (September 1, 2017)

'Phasma (Star Wars): Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi' by Delilah S. Dawson. — Star Wars handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsThe Jedi saga isn't over yet, Star Wars fans will be relieved to know. Earlier this year at Comic-Con, it was revealed that a wave of new books and comics were on their way as part of the Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi publishing initiative. The first release comes on September 1 (US), in this novel written by Delilah S. Dawson and illustrated by Marco Checchetto, which focuses on the history of the mysterious and ruthless Captain Phasma.

'The Brightest Fell' (October Daye) by Seanan McGuire. — DAW handout pic The Brightest Fell (October Daye #11) by Seanan McGuire (September 5, 2017)

The 11th in the hugely popular October Daye faerie series, The Brightest Fell is receiving positive reviews from critics, in particular for its character development and twists. The book, written by Hugo Award-winning author Seanan McGuire, also includes her novella The Things Unknown at the end.

'Autonomous' by Annalee Newitz. Tor Books handout picAutonomous by Annalee Newitz (September 19, 2017)

Perhaps one of this year's most anticipated science-fiction novels for 2017 is the debut novel by Annalee Newitz, founder of science and tech website io9, and current Tech Culture Editor at the technology site Ars Technica. Sci-fi pioneer William Gibson's blurb for Autonomous calls the novel "Something genuinely and thrillingly new".

'Successor's Promise' by Trudi Canavan. — Orbit handout picSuccessor's Promise (Millennium Rule #3) by Trudi Canavan (September 21, 2017)

The third in the Millennium Rule series, Successor's Promise is the latest offering by Trudi Canavan, bestselling Australian author of The Black Magician Trilogy. Successor's Promise is set five years after the previous Angel of Storms, with more multi-world challenges to throw at popular heroes Tyen and Rielle.

Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King and Owen King (September 26, 2017)

For the first time, multi-award-winning world-renowned author Stephen King has collaborated with his son Owen to create what Publishers Weekly called "a horror-tinged realistic fantasy" that explores what might happen if all women on Earth suddenly fell asleep and could not be woken, except for one... — AFP-Relaxnews