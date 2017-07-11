Non-fiction summer beach reads

Ariel Levy tells a story of grief and resilience in ‘The Rules Do Not Apply’. ― AFP picNEW YORK, July 11 ― Lazy summer days are ahead, and the avid readers among us will be looking to spend them with a beloved book in hand. Below, established and fresh literary voices offer up non-fiction titles, all released in the past year, so you can catch up on what's been published since your last summer vacation.

Joan Didion, South and West: From a Notebook

The celebrated author and journalist is seen in a new light in these extended excerpts from her never-before-seen notebooks. The first finds Didion and her husband on a road trip in the American South in 1970, while California Notes started as a Rolling Stone assignment on the 1976 Patty Hearst trial.

Ariel Levy: The Rules Do Not Apply

Cheryl Strayed's name often comes up by way of comparison when people speak of Levy's memoir, whose story starts when the journalist headed out on a reporting trip to Mongolia, pregnant, married and successful. Levy, who writes for The New Yorker, tells a story of grief and resilience.

David Sedaris, Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)

Bestselling comic writer Sedaris is known for his autobiographical essays, and his newest book lays open the diaries -- often featured at his readings but never before available in print -- that have served as their source material.

Scaachi Koul, One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter

BuzzFeed Canada writer Scaachi Koul is behind this witty and sharp book of essays, covering personal anecdotes from a shopping trip to a visit to the bikini waxer, as well as observations about living as a woman of color, and straddling Western and Indian culture.

Roxane Gay, Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body

Food, weight and self-image are all tackled in this memoir by best-selling author Gay, in which she delves into her own emotional and psychological struggles.

Sherman Alexie, You Don't Have to Say You Love Me

The fiction writer turns the attention on himself in this memoir, which looks at his relationship with his mother and is set primarily on the Spokane Indian Reservation where he grew up.

Mary Gaitskill, Somebody With a Little Hammer

US novelist Gaitskill takes on non-fiction in this collection of essays in which she discusses the Talking Heads, Björk, Norman Mailer and Linda Lovelace, covering personal subjects while delving into the American unconscious. ― AFP-Relaxnews