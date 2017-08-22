Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver release new cookery titles

Nigella Lawson's 'At My Table'. — Pic courtesy of Nigella LawsonLONDON, Aug 22 — Fans of Nigella Lawson will be able to feel like part of her entourage with the release of her latest cookbook, which features recipes she cooks regularly for her friends and family.

At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking is the latest title from the British doyenne of simple, homemade fare, and it is what she calls a celebration of home cooking, and of the meal and memories shared with family and friends.

“The food in this book—that comes from my kitchen, is eaten at my table, and will be eaten at yours—is the food I have always loved cooking,” she writes.

“It doesn’t require technique, dexterity or expertise, none of which I lay claim to. Life is complicated. Cooking doesn’t have to be.”

Recipes include hearty, warming comfort foods like chicken fricassee and sticky toffee pudding, and new twists on old classics: hummus is made with white miso, and Victoria sponge is spiced with cardamom, marmalade and creme fraiche.

Other recipes include chicken and pea traybake, rose and pepper pavlova, emergency brownies and meatballs with orzo.

Another British food celebrity, Jamie Oliver also comes out with a new cookbook this week. 5 Ingredients - Quick & Easy Food is based on a new TV series of the same name that debuted in the UK on Monday.

The UK edition of At My Table will be released on September 21, ahead of its US release on April 24, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews