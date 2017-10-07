New Yorkers flock to 2017 Comic Con (VIDEO)

A woman dressed as a character from the Walking Dead TV series attends New York Comic Con in New York City October 5, 2017. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Oct 7 ― Comic book fans flocked to New York's Javits Center on Thursday (October 5), the first day of the 2017 New York Comic Con.

The four-day event is dedicated to comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies, and television with exhibitors like Marvel and Disney to Japanese game developer Square Enix setting up flashy booths showcasing their latest goods.

It also has panels with comic book authors and industry executives, meet and greets with movie and television stars and screenings of latest films.

This year, organisers expect 200,000 visitors to “geek out” during its four-day run.

The secret to its success is inclusivity, explained organiser Kristina Rogers, who said it transcends everything, from race, religion, age or sexual orientation.

The convention is also attracting international talent such as French comic book artist Alexis Sentenac who came to New York Comic Con for the first time.

New York Comic Con started in 2006 and has grown to become one of the biggest comic book conventions in North America. ― Reuters