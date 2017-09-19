New York Art Book Fair will kick off its 12th edition

Yale School of Architecture stand at the NY Art Book Fair 2013. — Picture courtesy of New York Art Book Fair via AFP-RelaxnewsNEW YORK, Sept 19 — The NY Art Book Fair will host its 12th annual edition at MoMA PS1 in Queens, New York. Free to the public, it champions artists' books, catalogues, monographs, periodicals, and zines.

The 2017 NY Art Book Fair will feature over 370 booksellers, artists, institutions, and independent publishers from 28 countries. The Fader described the 2016 fair as quite the confluence: “With publishers and artists and vendors from all over the goddamn Earth, there's a ton of beautiful things to see, and even more people trying to see them.”

There are publishing participants from Argentina (Poema 20), Canada (Alicia’s Klassic Kool Shoppe, Art Metropole, Perish Publishing), France (Études Books, Jean Boîte Éditions, onestar press, RVB Books), China (Lik Ink, Same Paper), Germany (Motto Distribution, Drittel Books, Sternberg Press) and diverse others from Chile, Denmark, Estonia, Japan, Lithuania, Norway, Switzerland.

The participants from the United States span California’s Ooga Booga to Connecticut’s Yale University Press to a plethora of New York favorites like Aperture Foundation, BOMB Magazine, Dashwood Books, Dia Art Foundation, MoMA Library Council, and Ugly Duckling Presse.

Beyond the stands of exhibitors, there is additional programming about the state of publishing at large.

The NYABF Friendly Fire sector focuses on the intersections of art and activism in publishing, showcasing a dozen shortlisted collectives.

A two-day conference on emerging practices within art book culture addresses topics of guerrilla collecting, community organising, and underground publishing, overseen by a committee of librarians culled from institutions like the New York Public Library and The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Thomas J. Watson Library.

An array of programming encompasses conversations, workshops, and readings. Sample events include “Dandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style,” with the founder of the Free Black Women’s Library, to discuss the role of photography and Black men's style as a form of personal politics. Meanwhile, “Paint & Polish, Chicago street style, from the Land of Lady Hustlers,” examines the community of Latin and African-American women who work as nail artists on the northwest side of Chicago.

Another event is held to celebrate the upcoming New York Architecture Book Fair, set for June 2018. This marks the launch of a ten-month series of discussions and programs reflecting upon the last 35 years of global architecture book production.

The New York Art Book fair runs from September 22-24, 2017.

The opening night preview on September 21 will feature a special live performance Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip. — AFP-Relaxnews