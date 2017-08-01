New TV series to find US’ best loved novel

What is America’s best-loved novel? — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 1 — PBS has confirmed a new documentary show, with a current working title of The Great American Read, that aims to pin down the USA’s favourite novel.

Announced by PBS during the Television Critics Association summer tour on Sunday, July 30, The Great American Read (working title) is set to air in Spring 2018, and will feature eight episodes.

The first two episodes will see celebrities and regular American readers explaining their connections to, and admiration for, their favourite novels. Six shows are then dedicated to the nominated books, exploring themes such as Being American, Heroes, Growing Up and What We Do for Love.

The finale — planned for September 2018 — will see the unveiling of the top ten, and the winning book will be announced. The finalists and winner will be selected according to a voting system, which will run continuously through Summer 2018.

Alongside the series, PBS plans to organise community reading programmes, special campaign-related events and digital and social media initiatives designed to promote and explore “the joy of books and the power of reading.”

During the same TCA event, PBS announced the order of Civilizations, a nine-episode documentary in collaboration with the BBC which will explore art from the beginning of human history — also slated to premiere in Spring 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews