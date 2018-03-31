New running books to put a spring in your step

Get motivated with three new releases from some of the world’s best runners. — AFP picPARIS, March 31 — With warmer weather and lighter days, spring is the perfect time to head outdoors and restart your running program, or perhaps try the sport for the first time. Here’s a round-up of new book releases from some of the world’s best runners to inspire your training and get you motivated for the new season.

Reborn on the Run: My Journey from Addiction to Ultramarathons by Catra Corbett

Ultra-runner Catra Corbett has an impressive list of achievements under her belt, including being the first American woman to run one hundred miles or more on more than one hundred occasions, and the first to run 212 miles at once.

Perhaps surprisingly she is also a former meth addict, who has used running to help her kick her addiction and find another kind of high. In Reborn on the Run, Corbett shares her inspirational running journey, which started with training for a 10k and has since seen her run through extreme weather, avoid wild animals in the wilderness, and even nearly die on a training run, all on her way to becoming one of the world’s top ultrarunners.

Out May 15. Available to pre-order now.

North: Finding My Way While Running the Appalachian Trail by Scott Jurek with Jenny Jurek

In North, another release from one of the world’s best ultra-runners, Scott Jurek documents his attempt to break the speed record for the 2,189-mile Appalachian Trail.

Jurek takes us through his 46-day run, which he set out on in spring 2015, aiming to run nearly 50 miles a day, every day. Though Jurek says he knew it would push him to the limits, the Appalachian trail run brought more challenges than expected.

Out April 10. Available to pre-order now.

Run Forever: Your Complete Guide to Healthy Lifetime Running by Amby Burfoot

Boston Marathon winner and former Runner’s World editor-in-chief Amby Burfoot shares his practical advice on running for all levels in his new release Run Forever.

After clocking up 100,000 miles of running, Burfoot uses his experience to help others stay motivated, avoid injuries, and increase speed and endurance, without running gadgets or technology. Targeted at all levels, from beginners to marathon runners, Burfoot aims to help all runners enjoy the sport more, as well as boost health at any age.

Available now. — AFP-Relaxnews