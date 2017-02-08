Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 12:10 am GMT+8

New John Grisham thriller on the way

Author John Grisham announced his latest book on Twitter. ― Reuters picAuthor John Grisham announced his latest book on Twitter. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 8 —John Grisham has revealed that he has a new thriller due out in June.

The author announced via Twitter that the new book is titled Camino Island, calling it a “a heist thriller and a fun beach read.”

The book will be released on June 6 in hardcover, e-book and audiobook formats.

According to industry resource The Bookseller, Camino Island opens with a heist for five F. Scott Fitzgerald manuscripts. When they are still missing months later, a struggling writer is enlisted “to return to the small Florida island she loved as a child and get close to its infamous bookseller, and his interesting collection of rare manuscripts.” — AFP-Relaxnews

