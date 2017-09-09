New children’s book tells Yayoi Kusama’s life story

‘Yayoi Kusama: From Here to Infinity!’ by Sarah Suzuki, illustrated by Ellen Weinstein. — MoMa picNEW YORK, Sept 9 —Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, famed for her polka dot-patterned works and immersive installations, is the subject of a new children’s book that goes on sale this month.

Yayoi Kusama: From Here to Infinity! was written by Sarah Suzuki, a curator at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, and features reproductions of seven of Kusama’s artworks along with illustrations by Ellen Weinstein.

Children (the book is geared toward 5-8-year-olds) will learn about the artist’s childhood in the mountains of the Japan and a vision she had one day in which the entire world was covered in polka dots. As the story goes, this led Kusama to begin covering her paintings, sculptures and her own body in polka dots.

The artist later traveled the world, bringing her dots to Tokyo, Seattle, New York and Venice.

“Different people saw these dots in different ways—some thought they were tiny, like cells, and others imagined them enormous, like planets,” reads a description, which adds that the book “tells the story of an artist whose work will not be complete until her dots cover the world.”

The book is available for pre-order from the MoMA Design Store, where it will be in stock later this month, and can also be found from retailers such as Amazon.

From Here to Infinity! comes a month after the release of a children’s book focused on the life of the late architect Zaha Hadid.

Called The World is Not a Rectangle, the picture book from author and illustrator Jeanette Winter follows Hadid’s life from her childhood in Baghdad, when she dreamed of designing her own cities, to her studies in London and the opening of her own studio, covering the adversity she faced along the way.

The World is Not a Rectangle is geared toward kids ages 5-10. — AFP-Relaxnews