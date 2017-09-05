New book releases from leading men in health and fitness

‘Ask Dr Nandi: 5 Steps to Becoming Your Own #HealthHero for Longevity, Well-Being, and a Joyful Life’ by Dr Partha Nandi will be out September 12. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 5 ― If you're trying to make a healthier start to the new season, an inspiring read can be a good way to get started. Here we round up some of the new book releases from the leading men in health and fitness, who can not only provide expert advice from a male point of view but who can also share their wisdom to help everyone live a healthier lifestyle all year round.

Ask Dr. Nandi: 5 Steps to Becoming Your Own #HealthHero for Longevity, Well-Being, and a Joyful Life by Partha Nandi

Already the face of his own TV show, Ask Dr. Nandi, Dr Partha Nandi is now releasing his own book, bringing together his health expertise to encourage readers to be a “health hero.”

By providing readers with the information and tools needed for a variety of different health concerns, Ask Dr Nandi helps us become more empowered in looking after our own and our family's health. The book tackles a range of topics from bullying to prostate cancer, from fitness to nutrition, to help us all make informed decisions and the best choices for our own health.

Out September 12. Available to pre-order now.

The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance by Tom Brady

Known for his sporting achievements and health conscious diet, the New England Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has now penned his first book to share his secrets with other fitness fans across all sports and all ages.

The TB12 Method includes a comprehensive, step-by-step guide to Brady's own personal methods and health habits, including strength training, hydration, nutrition, supplementation, cognitive fitness, recovery, and more, which together have helped him sustain peak athletic performance, decrease the risk of injury, and boost his overall health and quality of life.

Out September 19. Available to pre-order now.

T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger, and Live Your Best Life by Shaun T

Known for his hugely popular Insanity workout series, Shaun T's intense but also inspiring training style has now made its way into book format.

With a focus on building inner strength before building the physical exterior, T is for Transformation reveals Shaun T's 7 transformational principles which he used to fight his own 50-pound weight gain and turn his life around.

Using this personal experience, Shaun T shows readers how developing a strong mental attitude can help everyone shed excess weight, build a better body, better fitness, and improve both mental and physical health for the long term.

Out November 7. Available to pre-order now.

James Duigan's Blueprint for Health: Lose Weight and Feel Better in 14 Days by James Duigan

Celebrity trainer James Duigan is set to release the latest book in his popular Clean and Lean series, Blueprint for Health.

Focusing on the four fundamental pillars of health ― mindset, nutrition, movement, and sleep ― Duigan explains why each is so important and what you can do to strengthen them, all while following Duigan's own mantra of “be kind to yourself.”

As part of four pillars, the book also includes 80 recipes, more than 25 exercises, guided meditations, and affirmations to improve both mental and physical health in just 14-days.

Out November 7. Available to pre-order now. ― AFP-Relaxnews