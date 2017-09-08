Najib’s book on ‘wasatiyyah’ launched in Indonesia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak gives a speech during the International Wasatiyyah Seminar 2015 in Kuala Lumpur, August 18, 2015. — Bernama picJAKARTA, Sept 8 — The Islamic concept of moderation or wasatiyyah mooted by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will be popularised in Indonesia through a Malaysia-Indonesia joint non-governmental organisation called Nusasentris.

Head of Nusansentris Malaysia, Budiman Mohamad Zohdi, said the objective of the NGO was to foster closer people-to-people ties, beginning with the launch of the Wasatiyyah: Idea dan Realitis (Wasatiyyah: Idea and Reality) book written by Najib.

The book, which was translated into the Indonesian language, was jointly published by the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books (ITBM) and Indonesian publishing house Penerbit Penjuru Ilmu.

Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican launched the book in conjunction with an Indonesian International Book Exhibition held here today.

Budiman, who is also ITBM chairman, said that besides the joint publication of books, Nusasentris would also organise social activities involving youths from the two countries.

Head of Nusasentris Indonesia, Ahmad Doli Kurnia, said youths would be encouraged to participate to foster unity and appreciate the similarities between the people of Malaysia and Indonesia.

“We will organise programmes which involve youths to promote culture, education and social ties. One of the first efforts is the book on wasatiyyah,” he said.

He said it was important for the two countries to foster ties between the people, especially the youths, besides the government-to-government and private sector-to-private sector relations.

“We will come up with publications on similar thought between the people of Indonesia and Malaysia. This will help build the Nusasentris community,” he added.

Reezal Merican said the concept of wasatiyyah promoted by Najib was not just about moderation but also balance, humility and excellence.

To excel, the people must have qualities that came under Wasatiyyah, he said, adding that the publication of the book on wasatiyyah in the Indonesian language would enable the Indonesian people to understand it better and it would foster closer ties between the people of the two countries. — Bernama