Markus Zusak reveals new YA novel

Pan Macmillan Australia has now revealed that Zusak’s next novel, titled ‘Bridge of Clay’, will be published on October 9. — AFP picSYDNEY, March 14 — Markus Zusak, author of international bestseller The Book Thief, is preparing to publish a young adult novel that is more than a decade in the making.

Zusak is the author of five books, of which 2005’s The Book Thief is the most recent. That novel, in which a narrator named Death tells the story of a young girl’s love affair with books in Nazi Germany, was adapted into a 2013 film starring Geoffrey Rush, Emily Watson and Sophie Nélisse.



Pan Macmillan Australia has now revealed that Zusak’s next novel, titled Bridge of Clay, will be published on October 9. According to the publisher, the novel will tell the story of “a boy who is caught in the current — of destroying everything he has, to become all he needs to be. He’s a boy in search of greatness, as a cure for memory and tragedy. He builds a bridge to save his family, but also to save himself.”

The Australian author said in a statement that he quit working on the book several times over the years.

“Now I can finally say I love it, but not in a way of thinking it’s good, or great; it isn’t. It’s itself — and if nothing else, I know it’s big-hearted.” — AFP-Relaxnews