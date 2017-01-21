Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:46 am GMT+8

Mark Twain children’s story to be published

Saturday January 21, 2017
10:11 AM GMT+8

‘The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine,’ which has been written by author Philip Stead. — file photo‘The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine,’ which has been written by author Philip Stead. — file photoNEW YORK, Jan 21 — A previously unpublished, unfinished children’s story by Mark Twain is soon to see the light of day.

Mark Twain reportedly began working on his children’s story while in a Paris hotel room with his daughters in 1879. His notes, found in the archives at the University of California at Berkeley, are the inspiration for The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine, which has been written by author Philip Stead.

Erin Stead provides illustrations for the book, which tells the story of Johnny, a poor boy in possession of magic seeds.

The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine will be published on September 26, 2017. — Afp-Relaxnews

