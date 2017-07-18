Marina Mahathir to speak at Ubud Writers and Readers Festival in October

The author and activist will join more than 150 speakers from 30 countries when the popular literary and artistic event kicks off on the island of Bali from October 25 to 29. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengUBUD, July 18 — Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir will be speaking at this year’s Ubud Writers and Readers Festival (UWRF).

She is expected “reveal how she’s inspired thousands to be unbound by the society they are born into.”

UWRF has an eclectic programme of events planned, from intimate literary lunches to hands-on workshops, fiery conversations to powerful ‘live’ performances, all centred on this year’s theme of “Origins”.

Other key personalities to confirm their participation include Scotland’s king of crime writing, Ian Rankin; Saroo Brierley of Lion-fame; and Canadian author Madeleine Thien whose works on diasporic histories have received universal acclaim.

British authority on Chinese food, Fuchsia Dunlop, has also confirmed her attendance, while climatologist and conservationist Tim Flannery will be hosting a literary cruise of the Komodo Islands together with memoirist Kate Holden.

Fans of the Indonesian literary scene will be able to catch revered Indonesian authors Seno Gumira Ajidarma and Leila S. Chudori.

Meanwhile, performances by Indonesia’s premier puppet theatre group Papermoon and dancer-choreographer Eko Supriyanto will headline the festival’s arts programme

UWRF is one of the major annual projects of non-profit foundation, Yayasan Mudra Swari Saraswati.

It was first conceived in 2004 by Janet DeNeefe as a healing project in response to the first Bali bombing.

The festival was named one of Penguin Random House’s Best Literary Festivals Around the World.

Early Bird Tickets are on sale now.