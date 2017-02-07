Margaret Atwood’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ from 1985 tops Amazon bestseller list

Canadian Margaret Atwood at the Frankfurt Book Fair 1987. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Fbw 7 — As of yesterday, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale (published 1985) is Amazon.com’s bestselling book.

Most likely following a spot for the television adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel during the American Super Bowl, the Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale has now taken over the number 1 bestselling book position on Amazon, over Milo Yiannopoulos’ Dangerous and George Orwell’s 1985.

The adaptation of Atwood’s novel, which stars Elisabeth Moss (also a producer) and Joseph Fiennes in a patriarchal totalitarian theocracy, is set to air on Hulu, April 26, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews