Malaysian children’s book ‘Mila’ is getting animated adaptation

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Author of the book Mila, Maslina Yusoff will soon have her book animated in collaboration with leading South Korean studio, H Culture.

The Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam alumni said that her own daughter inspired the story and it has always been her dream to write and illustrate her own children’s books.

The nine-book series follows the adventures of Mila, a little girl with big curly hair.“I’m really excited to see Mila come to ‘life’ through the animation series and I’m humbled that my character has garnered attention from an international studio. I believe it will be well received by everyone and hope it will go far,” said the Johor Baru native.

The animation series is expected to expand Mila’s character and her world, and Maslina is set to be the scriptwriter and will supervise the characters’ development while an animation director will direct the animation process.

H Culture President and Animation director, Sukhwa Hong, said that he fell in love with the character of Mila as she was unique and also heartwarming.

“The character will resonate well with the audience. No doubt producing a high-quality animation series will take time, but I believe with a great team and passion, we will have a great story to tell,” he said.

The animation series is set to debut in September this year and currently, a two-minute trailer is being prepared to pitch it to potential buyers in France, United Kingdom and Poland, which have expressed their interest for the animation series which targets three to nine-year-old children.

“The development is set to take two years to complete and the series will be in English for the international market. In addition to developing the animation, H Culture will also be the sole agency to market the animation series globally,” said Hong.

The book Mila was first published in China and was translated and published in Malaysia by Fazamas Books and Buku Prima as well as Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka. — Bernama