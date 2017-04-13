‘Kensuke’s Kingdom’: A children’s book that stood the test of time (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 13 — If you’re looking for children’s reading that goes beyond the current bestseller’s list then check out Kensuke’s Kingdom.

Mysterious island, adventures and new faces to encounter: this book is worth a look-through. — Reuters picWritten by Michael Morpurgo, it was first published in 1999 but has since seen many reprints — a testament to the strength of the tale.

It chronicles the story of Michael, a young boy with adventurous souls for parents, who somehow ends up cast away on an island. Check out the book trailer to have an idea of what the book has in store for intrepid young readers.