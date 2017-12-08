Kate Atkinson’s new novel ‘Transcription’ hitting shelves next year

Kate Atkinson's 'Transcription' is due out next September. — AFP picLONDON, Dec 8 — A new novel by Kate Atkinson, the triple Costa Novel Award-winning author of God in Ruins and Life After Life, has a new novel set to publish in September 2018.

Atkinson's UK publisher, Transworld, revealed that Transcription will tell the story of Juliet Armstrong, who is recruited by a secret service department during wartime, when she is a young woman. After the war, Juliet joins the BBC, where, as the description goes, "her life begins to unravel, and she finally has to come to terms with the consequences of idealism."



Transworld call the upcoming book "a bravura novel of extraordinary power and substance."



The book will be Atkinson's first since 2015's God in Ruins and 2013's Life After Life, two companion novels, both set in post-war Britain and both winners of the UK's Costa Novel Award. The author's debut novel, Behind the Scenes at the Museum, was likewise named Costa (then Whitebread) Book of the Year.



Atkinson is likewise behind the Jackson Brodie series of novels, which inspired the BBC TV series Case Histories. — AFP-Relaxnews