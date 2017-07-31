Jurassic art explores dinosaur depictions through the ages

‘Pteranodon’ from ‘Paleoart. Visions of the Prehistoric Past’. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 31 — This coffee table book stands out with the beauty of its pages and the originality of its content: Paleoart. Visions of the Prehistoric Past by Zoë Lescaze and Walton Ford, published by Taschen, is due out in August in the US.

Prehistoric times conjure up mental images of woolly mammoths, rugged cavemen and flesh-hungry dinosaurs. This fantasy world has been shaped by the work of various artists and their depictions of the prehistoric age, starting with British scientist Henry De la Beche, who produced the first piece of paleoart in 1830.

Author Zoë Lescaze and artist Walton Ford explore the history of this little-known art form from 1830 to 1990. Rather than age-old cave paintings, the book explores modern depictions of prehistoric times, with sculptures, mosaics, murals, paintings, drawings and prints.

This compilation of works, which often border on the kitsch, features examples from various art movements, such as Romanticism, Impressionism, Art Nouveau, Fauvism and Japonisme.

The book features a variety of works compiled from natural history museums, as well as archives and private collections, all accompanied by texts written by art critic and journalist Zoë Lescaze.

Paleoart. Visions of the Prehistoric Past by Zoë Lescaze and Walton Ford, published by Taschen, is out in August. — AFP-Relaxnews