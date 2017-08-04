Judith Jones, legendary editor and cookbook writer: A look at some of her titles

Judith Jones’ ‘The Tenth Muse: My Life in Food’. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 4 — Judith Jones may be best known as the editor who brought Anne Frank’s diary to the US and introduced Julia Child to the world, but the publishing legend also wrote a few books of her own.

News of Judith Jones’ passing away on August 1 at the age of 93 created a stir in the publishing and food world, sparking touching tributes about her keen editorial eye and instinct.

Both The Diary of Anne Frank and Child’s manuscript Mastering the Art of French Cooking had been rejected by other publishers before Jones plucked them from the slush pile.

A sharp-eyed editor, Jones was also a writer herself. She wrote several cookbooks, some with her late husband Evan Jones, including her first title, Knead It, Punch It, Bake It!: Make Your Own Bread, published in 1981 for kids.

She penned cookery volumes with outdoor retailer LL Bean on how to cook game and fish, and New England cuisine.

Following the death of her husband in 1996, Jones explored The Pleasures of Cooking for One, which was published in 2009.

The couple did not have children, but Jones had a Scottish terrier, poodle, and a Havanese pup through the years. Her final book, Love Me, Feed Me: Sharing with Your Dog the Everyday Good Food You Cook and Enjoy, was published in 2014 and offers over 50 recipes that both dog and man can enjoy, like salmon cakes, wild mushroom risotto and shepherd’s pie.

About a decade ago, Jones wrote a memoir tracing her life in Paris after the Second World War when she discovered the wonders of French cuisine. The book also chronicles her subsequent decades working as an editor for Knopf, where she was instrumental in shaping the modern world of cookbook publishing.

Apart from Child, Jones was also responsible for bringing some of today’s most famous culinary names such as Lidia Bastianich, James Beard and Jacques Pépin to print.

Here is a list of Jones’ published titles:

Knead It, Punch It, Bake It!: Make Your Own Bread, with Evan Jones, 1981

The Book of Bread, with Evan Jones, 1982

The L.L. Bean Game and Fish Cookbook, with Angus Cameron, 1983

The L.L. Bean Book of New New England Cookery, with Evan Jones, 1987

The Tenth Muse: My Life in Food, 2007

The Pleasures of Cooking for One, 2009

Love Me, Feed Me: Sharing with Your Dog the Everyday Good Food You Cook and Enjoy, 2014 — AFP-Relaxnews