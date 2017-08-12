John Grisham’s latest legal thriller out in October

UK cover image for John Grisham's 'The Rooster Bar'. — Handout via AFP-RelaxnewsLONDON, Aug 12 — After publishing beach read Camio Island in June, John Grisham will be back with another book in October, this time in the genre he’s best known for.

In the legal thriller The Rooster Bar, Grisham will take on the student debt crisis, reports The Bookseller. The story is said to revolve around three law school friends who discover their school is owned by a hedge-fund operator — one who also owns a bank specialising in student loans.

The Rooster Bar is the name of the watering hole where they commiserate and ultimately hatch a plan to escape their debut, expose the scam and make money in the process.

UK publisher Hodder & Stoughton calls the novel “highly topical,” while Oliver Johnson, Grisham’s UK editor, promised “legal shenanigans galore.”

The Rooster Bar will be published internationally on October 24 in hardcover, e-book and audio versions. — AFP-Relaxnews