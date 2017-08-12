Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Read

John Grisham’s latest legal thriller out in October

Saturday August 12, 2017
09:48 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Conchita cancels Edinburgh showThe Edit: Conchita cancels Edinburgh show

The Edit: Spike Lee to develop fresh TV seriesThe Edit: Spike Lee to develop fresh TV series

The Edit: How to trace stolen smartphonesThe Edit: How to trace stolen smartphones

The Edit: Chelsea Manning’s Vogue spreadThe Edit: Chelsea Manning’s Vogue spread

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

UK cover image for John Grisham's 'The Rooster Bar'. — Handout via AFP-RelaxnewsUK cover image for John Grisham's 'The Rooster Bar'. — Handout via AFP-RelaxnewsLONDON, Aug 12 — After publishing beach read Camio Island in June, John Grisham will be back with another book in October, this time in the genre he’s best known for.

In the legal thriller The Rooster Bar, Grisham will take on the student debt crisis, reports The Bookseller. The story is said to revolve around three law school friends who discover their school is owned by a hedge-fund operator — one who also owns a bank specialising in student loans.

The Rooster Bar is the name of the watering hole where they commiserate and ultimately hatch a plan to escape their debut, expose the scam and make money in the process.

UK publisher Hodder & Stoughton calls the novel “highly topical,” while Oliver Johnson, Grisham’s UK editor, promised “legal shenanigans galore.”

The Rooster Bar will be published internationally on October 24 in hardcover, e-book and audio versions. — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline