Joanna Trollope compares JK Rowling to Kim Kardashian

Saturday May 6, 2017
03:21 PM GMT+8

Trollope criticised Rowling’s ‘insatiable’ appetite for social media at a literary party in London recently. — Reuters picTrollope criticised Rowling’s ‘insatiable’ appetite for social media at a literary party in London recently. — Reuters picLONDON, May 6 — Joanna Trollope has criticised JK Rowling for her omnipresence on social media.

According to The Daily Mail, the ‘Queen of the Aga Saga’ even drew comparisons with Kim Kardashian to illustrate her point about the Harry Potter author’s “insatiable” appetite for social media.

Rowling is a fixture on lists naming the most influential celebrities on Twitter. She amassed 10.3 million followers with her no-holds-barred approach to most topics.

In contrast, Trollope has no social media presence except a Facebook page managed by her agent.

Trollope, who made the comments during the Hatchards Authors of the Year party in London recently, added that public figures air their opinions over platforms such as Twitter for egoistic reasons and claimed that this posed a threat to the entire literary industry.

She was quoted as saying to the UK tabloid: “Creating this mass following and tweeting several times a day is like wanting to be [the pop star] Cheryl or Kim Kardashian. Some writers like JK Rowling have this insatiable need and desire to be out there all the time, and that’s entirely driven by their ego.”

Trollope also said she deliberately chose to stay away from social media and that her books embodied everything that she wanted to express.

At the time of writing, Rowling had yet to publicly respond to Trollope’s comments.

