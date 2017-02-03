Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 1:19 pm GMT+8

JK Rowling responds perfectly when Trump supporters threaten to burn her books

Friday February 3, 2017
12:07 PM GMT+8

JK Rowling attends the premiere of ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ in New York November 10, 2016. — Reuters picJK Rowling attends the premiere of ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ in New York November 10, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 3 — JK Rowling has been an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump and it appears that her opinions are not to some of her fans’ liking.

The Harry Potter author hit back with several witty ripostes after Twitter users threatened to burn her books and suggested she “should stay out of politics”.

Perhaps they forgot about 2015’s epic smackdown when Rowling obliterated Westboro Baptist Church?

It certainly didn’t stop one Twitter user from saying they would now “burn your books and movies, too”.

The author’s response was pure vintage Rowling: “Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter.”

When another said she had “just burned all their Harry Potter books after being a fan for 17 years,” Rowling quipped: “Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think.”

This isn’t the first time people have burnt or threatened to burn Rowling’s books.

Preachers, priests and religious fundamentalists feel the books encourage witchcraft, which has led to the series’ frequent banning, and even organised book burnings.

Here are more of Rowling’s withering responses. Warning: Some contain strong language.

