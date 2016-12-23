Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 1:20 pm GMT+8

JK Rowling confirms two new novels are on the way

JK Rowling has confirmed on Twitter that she is working on two new novels. — Reuters picJK Rowling has confirmed on Twitter that she is working on two new novels. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 23 — As well as unveiling this week the launch of her new website, JK Rowling has also revealed that she is currently working on two new novels.

In a series of tweets on her official Twitter page the Harry Potter author confirmed the news when a fan asked the burning question, “When do we get a new novel?”

Rowling responded by saying, “I’m working on it (literally)” before revealing that she had indeed been working since 5:55am.

However, for fans who are looking for a book series of the current Fantastic Beast and Where To Find Them movie franchise, Rowling may have dashed some hopes when she went on to say, “No, no, no. There won’t be Newt Scamander novels. Only movies. Calm down, there!”

The author did confirm however that one of the books would be under her own name and the other under her pseudonym, Robert Galbraith.

“I’m not sure which will come out first,” she added. “I’ll let you know as soon as I do.” — AFP-Relaxnews

